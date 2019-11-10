Pets & Animals

Snow crab sells for $46,000 at Japanese auction

JAPAN (KGO) -- Crab season is just around the corner in the Bay Area.

So, how much would you pay for one? Would you shell out $46,000?

RELATED: Rare two-toned lobster caught off coast of Maine

A "five shining star" snow crab was auctioned off yesterday in Japan after it weighed in at 1.2 kilograms or about 2.7 pounds.

The crustacean is highly coveted in Japan, which helps explain the bidding ending at a record-setting $46,000.

The previous high was $18,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbuzzworthyauctionoceansu.s. & worldfishing
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters hold luncheon inside BART after man detained for eating on platform
WorldWideWomen Girls' Festival brings thousands to San Francisco
1 killed in officer-involved shooting in San Jose
Police investigate 'suspicious death' at SF golf course
2 people wounded by arrows
Car break-ins probably more common than number reported by police
BART police handcuff, cite man for eating sandwich on platform
Show More
Why is Karl the Fog so clingy lately?
Man behind Star Wars' C-3PO talks about beloved character
Outage leaves thousands without power in San Bruno
Remembering fall of Berlin Wall 30 years later
'Baby Trump' balloon slashed at Alabama appearance
More TOP STORIES News