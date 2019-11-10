JAPAN (KGO) -- Crab season is just around the corner in the Bay Area.
So, how much would you pay for one? Would you shell out $46,000?
RELATED: Rare two-toned lobster caught off coast of Maine
A "five shining star" snow crab was auctioned off yesterday in Japan after it weighed in at 1.2 kilograms or about 2.7 pounds.
The crustacean is highly coveted in Japan, which helps explain the bidding ending at a record-setting $46,000.
The previous high was $18,000.
Snow crab sells for $46,000 at Japanese auction
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More