PETS & ANIMALS

SoCal woman adopts 29-pound cat

EMBED </>More Videos

Discovered roaming the streets of Altadena last week, the 29-pound Himalayan cat nicknamed "Chubbs" has found a new home. (KABC)

By
PASADENA, Calif. --
A very large cat from Los Angeles County that became somewhat of an Internet rock star has found a new home.

Discovered roaming the streets of Altadena last week, the 29-pound Himalayan mix nicknamed "Chubbs" garnered interest far and wide -- well, mostly wide -- after the Pasadena Humane Society put him up for adoption.

RELATED: Who is buff cat? The latest internet sensation

"Something about his weight and his size has stimulated the whole world to contact us and give him well wishes and to really fall in love," said Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA President Julie Bank said.

But nobody fell deeper in love with Chubbs than Monrovia's Yvette Viola, who lost her 23-pound cat Mushu back in March after adopting it from the Pasadena Humane Society 14 years ago.

"I didn't want to adopt a cat at all because I was letting myself grieve but then this guy came on TV," Viola said.

Viola filled out an application to adopt Chubbs last Thursday and the rest was history.

Chubbs has since dropped two pounds after going on a diet, but his popularity is now helping other animals at the Pasadena Humane Society find new homes as well.

For more stories, photos, and video on cats, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscatsanimal newsshelteranimalsSPCAadoptionsouthern californiaLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Portly 29-pound cat, Chubbs, to be put up for adoption in Pasadena
Pasadena Humane Society looking for owner of 29-pound cat
PETS & ANIMALS
2nd baby bobcat rescued in San Anselmo
Florida man, 88, burns raccoon alive over eating mangoes
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News