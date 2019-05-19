Bobcat family caught on camera searching for new den in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- It is moving season, at least in the North Bay, for a family of bobcats.The Sonoma County Regional Parks posted video from one of its wildlife cameras at Mark West Creek Regional Park & Preserve of some felines on the move.You can see one large bobcat, likely the mother, and two kittens following just behind.The family sticks to the trail the whole time and theory is they were moving to the mother's new den.Seeing the kittens is a bit of rarity since they usually are kept in the den while the mother goes out hunting.