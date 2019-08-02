horses

Sources: 2 Abandoned Horses in Windsor were stolen from the South Bay

By Cornell W. Barnard
WINDSOR, Calif. (KGO) -- Two abandoned horses found in a Windsor parking lot last week continue to recover. In the meantime, we have learned new details about the crime.

Investigators with Sonoma County Animal Control say the two senior horses were recently stolen from a ranch in Santa Clara County. A possible suspect in the theft has been identified but so far, no arrests have been made.

Authorities say it's unclear why the horses were left in the parking lot of the Windsor Home Depot parking lot without food or water for up to 24 hours.

The investigation is continuing. The horses were found to be underweight. They now being treated in a veterinarian facility and are reportedly doing better.
