Seven people, most of them children, are recovering after a camel started bucking during a Pittsburgh circus.The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that two children and an adult were riding the camel during an intermission Sunday at the Shrine Circus at PPG Paints Arena when it got spooked. The newspaper says one child's arm was broken. That appeared to be the most serious injury.The child was taken to a hospital along with five other children and one adult.The incident was caught on video and happened around 3:30 p.m. as people were buying rides on tethered camels, ponies or elephants led by handlers. A child apparently threw a shovel at its feet.It was brought under control and the circus resumed.The circus was on its third and final day.