Stolen puppy found safe in San Francisco's Tenderloin district by County Sheriff's deputy

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- To say, Iris, the puppy is loved by those at Jelly's Place Animal Rescue in San Pablo, would be an understatement.Owner Julie Bainbridge said, "I'm just happy to have her back she was so excited when she seen us."The four-month-old was stolen nearly a week ago.Today, she was found sitting at the corner of Leavenworth and McAlister, in San Francisco after having been traded and passed to different people, several times.Iris had had a tough May. Two weeks ago she went to foster care but was returned because of her high energy. Then last Sunday she went to a Pet Food Express adoption event in Lafayette and was stolen.Jelly's owner is sure she can point out the woman took Iris that day.She not only stole the dog, but she also took a leash and other items from the store before walking out the front door.Bainbridge said, "I was terrified when she took her. I didn't know if she would care for her, what's gonna happen to her."A Facebook photo campaign was launched and it just so happened that San Francisco County Sheriff's Senior Deputy Timothy Conway's girlfriend saw it, and forwarded it to him.While on patrol today he noticed a small dog with a homeless person.Senior Deputy Conway said, "I go 'yeah let me look at the photos on Facebook' and I go 'yeah, that's the dog.' So we go hey, 'guess what, your dog is stolen and we have to confiscate' and they go, 'ok we'll give you the dog.'"Iris was not with the initial woman from Lafayette. That woman is still at large, but today was all about celebrating a young puppy's return.Iris may also have a new home soon too - Senior Deputy Conway is considering adopting her.