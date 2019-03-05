Pets & Animals

Stray dog joins Iditarod 2019 sled race

EMBED <>More Videos

A dog in Alaska didn't want to miss out on all the fun, so it joined up with teams on the Iditarod Trail sled dog race.

ALASKA -- There is nothing quite like an adventure, and an impromptu one at that.

A dog in Alaska didn't want to miss out on all the fun, so it joined up with teams on the Iditarod Trail sled dog race, KTUU-TV reports.

As two racers, Pete Kaiser and Ryan Redington's groups came up to the Finger Lake checkpoint, where the dog lives, he decided to jump right in running 30 miles overnight.

Once the race reached rainy pass, the dog was rewarded with some well-deserved rest on a warm bed of straw.

"There was two of them after we left Finger Lake, they jumped out on the trail to follow Pete and then I came up on them and they got spooked and they followed him down the trail and kept going and made it here. Yea, that is the first time have seen that. I have seen dogs at the villages, but they are always contained."

After that adventure, the dog got to experience another trip, this time in the form of a plane ride home.

The Iditarod Sled Race transverses Alaska covering about 1,000 miles.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsalaskacute animalsdogus world
TOP STORIES
North Bay bracing for more flooding as new storm moves in
White House slams Democrats' latest investigation of Trump
Calif. AG says no charges in death of Stephon Clark
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Raiders close to deal to play in Oakland in 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Instructor who taught NorCal sisters how to survive in wilderness speaks out
AIDS breakthrough: 2nd man appears free of AIDS virus after transplant
Show More
Oakland mayor discusses Raiders, teacher strike, more during ABC7 visit
Accuweather Forecast: Storm pattern today, tomorrow
Who is throwing rocks at cars and shattering windows near Los Banos?
Hundreds of San Mateo County workers begin 2-day contract strike
Hillary Clinton says she will not run for president in 2020
More TOP STORIES News