Study: Cats know their name but choose to ignore humans

Do you ever wonder if your cat is ignoring you or just doesn't know its name? Researchers from Japan wanted to find out.

They experimented to see how cats would react to their names in their own home and out of their owner's view.

Researchers played audio recordings of the cat's owner and strangers saying nouns similar to the cat's name and then finally the cat's name.

They say most of the cats reacted when their names were spoken, moving their heads or perking up their ears.

That leads researchers to believe cats are able to distinguish their name from other random sounds, but they choose to ignore our calls.
