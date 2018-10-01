Study: Too much screen time can lead to dog depression

A new study found dogs are more likely to suffer from depression if their owners spend too much time looking at screens.
Researchers in the United Kingdom say when dog owners ignore their pets to stare at their phones, they damage the emotional bond with their pets.
Dogs may act out to get their owner's attention, leading to behavioral problems.
Cats need affection too, but because they're more independent, they're less likely to be bothered by the lack of attention.
