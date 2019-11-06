'T-Shirt' the bear freed from dumpster in Lake Tahoe: VIDEO

KINGS BEACH, Calif. (KGO) -- Placer County Sheriff's deputies helped free a local celebrity stuck in a dumpster at Kings Beach on Monday.
It was "T-Shirt," the bear aptly named for the white patch of fur on his chest.
The 400-pound dumpster diver is well-known among residents and tourists in the area.
"T-shirt" struggled a bit, but eventually made it out unharmed... with the help and encouragement of the deputies.
