'T-Shirt' the bear freed from dumpster in Lake Tahoe: VIDEO

KINGS BEACH, Calif. (KGO) -- Placer County Sheriff's deputies helped free a local celebrity stuck in a dumpster at Kings Beach on Monday.It was "T-Shirt," the bear aptly named for the white patch of fur on his chest.The 400-pound dumpster diver is well-known among residents and tourists in the area."T-shirt" struggled a bit, but eventually made it out unharmed... with the help and encouragement of the deputies.