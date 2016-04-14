PETS & ANIMALS

This adorable dog spends hours playing fetch by itself

Yarnbi, the self-fetching dog shows of some off its skills. (Strictly Rebel/YouTube)

Yarnbi has raised the standard for energetic pets.


The bouncy Jack Russell Terrier spends hours playing fetch and amusing himself with toys. His owner recently bought him invincible rings he says Yarnbi is particularly fond of. The owner managed to record his playful pet fetching his new toy.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspetcute animalsdogsdistractionfunny video
PETS & ANIMALS
Two-headed snake found slithering in Va. flowerbed
VIDEO: Raccoon falls 9 stories while trying to scale building in New Jersey
Solano Co. animal facility known for rescuing chickens forced to shut down
Rescued dog climbed onto kitchen counter to escape Florence flooding
Coyotes spotted near Lafayette Park in San Francisco
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man, service dog shot on Oakland freeway
Senate committee agrees to give Blasey Ford more time before Kavanaugh hearing
'I've been waiting for this for a long time' NorCal Rapist victim breathes sigh of relief after arrest
Get into national parks for free on Saturday 9/22
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Family says Santa Clara County failed in mental health crisis of son
Raiders-Dolphins: Gruden seeks first win in 3,584 days
Chiefs QB Mahomes looks to stay sharp against 49ers
Free admission to USS Hornet Museum in Alameda Saturday
Show More
Christine Blasey Ford's sister-in-law says she is 'hopeful' for positive outcome
AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and cooler
Airport worker knew 'nothing was right' about alleged airplane thief
Benicia man arrested in NorCal Rapist case
UC Berkeley reacts to employee being accused of serial rape
More News