wild animals

Three-eyed snake found along highway in Humpty Doo, Australia

HUMPTY DOO, Australia -- Park rangers in Australia made an unusual discovery along the side of the highway: a snake with a third, functioning eye on the top of its head.

Rangers found the 15-inch juvenile snake near Arnhem Highway in Humpty Doo, a town in Australia's Northern Territory about 45 minutes outside of Darwin.



According to Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife, rangers conducted an x-ray and determined that the snake only had one skull, so the extra eye was not the product of a second head that had fused into the snake's main head during development. Rather, the snake likely experienced some form of mutation early on in its development that caused it to develop the third eye.

"It is extremely unlikely that this is from environmental factors and is almost certainly a natural occurrence as malformed reptiles are relatively common," Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife explained.

VIDEO: Two-headed copperhead snake found slithering in Virginia flowerbed
EMBED More News Videos

A Virginia resident found the two-headed copperhead snake in her flowerbed. It eventually ended up at the Wildlife Center of Virginia, where experts conducted radiographs to learn more about the snake's anatomy.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbizarrewild animalsaustraliasnakeu.s. & world
WILD ANIMALS
Aggressive Santa Cruz squirrel named 'Emily' escapes custody
3 baby bobcats spotted playing on backyard wall of Arizona home
Great white shark leaps from water to snatch fish: VIDEO
New pocket-sized shark species squirts glowing clouds from pockets
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News