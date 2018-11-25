PETS & ANIMALS

Trapped bear rescued from drowning at hydropower station

Trapped Asian black bear rescued from drowning at hydropower station.

An Asian black bear was finally rescued and saved from drowning after getting stuck in front of a hydropower station in China.

A video shows the bear trapped against the gate by rushing water. The bear was stuck in water that was nearly 27 feet deep.

The rescuers used anesthesia as part of the rescue and a rope.

After five hours, the 400-pound bear was finally lifted up.
