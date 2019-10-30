Pets & Animals

Truffles the glasses-wearing cat shows kids specs are cool

MECHANICSBURG, Pennsylvania -- There are so many colors and frames to choose from at Child's Eyes in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, but not everyone likes to wear glasses.

That's where Truffles the cat comes in, helping young kids feel more comfortable.

Two years ago, master optician Danielle Crull rescued Truffles and even taught her a few tricks.

She shakes, high fives and fist bumps.

"As I was training Truffles, I wondered if she'd put glasses on for me, which she did, and then I just realized that that was a great way to show kids," Crull said.

It's not just glasses. Truffles also wears eye patches.

"Three to four percent of kids have amblyopia which would require them to wear an eye patch. She will actually wear a pair of glasses with an eye patch on it just to show kids that it's OK to have an eye patch on," Crull said.

If you can't see Truffles in person, Crull also posts videos on Facebook.

"I began to make these videos for parents and for offices to kind of show kids to make them more comfortable. It's exciting to me to see that people all over now are getting a chance to watch her videos and show them to their kids," Crull said.

It may be odd at first to see a cat in glasses, but Truffles wears it well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspennsylvaniacatseye care
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stronger winds challenge firefighters battling Kincade Fire
PG&E reduces counties impacted by outages in Bay Area
MAPS: Kincade Fire size compared to other Bay Area regions
South Bay volunteers pitch in to assist Kincade Fire victims
Kincade Fire Smoke Tracker: Current Bay Area air quality levels
3 dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Long Beach home
Kincade Fire: Where to pick up your mail if your post office is closed
Show More
Kincade Fire: 300 farmworkers feeling stuck without food, gas, power
Kincade Fire: 5 days and counting, family of 9 cramps into RV, kids sick from smoke
Fierce, dangerous winds expected near Kincade Fire
PG&E power outage timeline
AccuWeather forecast: Winds expected to increase overnight
More TOP STORIES News