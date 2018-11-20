HOLIDAY

'Peas' the turkey spared via presidential pardon in annual Thanksgiving ceremony

EMBED </>More Videos

(Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo)

WASHINGTON D.C. --
In an annual ceremony Tuesday, President Trump pardoned Peas the turkey. Peas and the other National Thanksgiving Turkey candidate, Carrots, will live out the rest of their days at an exhibit at a university.


First lady Melania Trump joined her husband for the act of mercy carried out during a light-hearted ceremony in the White House Rose Garden.

RELATED: Fun facts about the presidential turkey pardon

President Trump began his remarks by extending holiday wishes to the country.

"On behalf of the entire Trump family, I want to wish all Americans a very very happy Thanksgiving."

As is tradition, he went on to say that both Peas and Carrots will be spared this year. The two turkeys will live out the rest of their days at Gobbler's Rest, an enclosure on the Virginia Tech campus where the public can visit them.

In his speech, the president took the time to poke fun at Democrats and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals--which has overturned multiple Executive Orders signed by Trump.

EMBED More News Videos

The president took the time to poke fun at Democrats and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.



"Even though peas and carrots have received a presidential pardon, I have warned them that House Democrats are likely to issue them both subpoenas. None the less in the spirit of Thanksgiving, I will be issuing both Peas and Carrots a presidential pardon. Unfortunately, I can't guarantee that they won't be enjoined by the Ninth Circuit. Always happens."

President George H.W. Bush established the annual turkey pardon tradition in 1989 by sparing a 50-pound bird.

Trump was traveling to his Florida estate later Tuesday to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with family.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsthe white housePresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpthanksgivinghistoryholiday
HOLIDAY
How to cook a Thanksgiving dinner
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' to air on ABC
Fun facts about the turkey pardoning ceremony
More holiday
PETS & ANIMALS
Bear mom watches officers rescue her baby
Fun facts about the turkey pardoning ceremony
Dachshund named 'Khaleesi' rescued from small drain pipe in NJ
Confused deer breaks into Texas home
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Body found in Alviso Marina ID'd as missing 49ers fan, coroner confirms
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
LIST: Events canceled in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke
Health officials say don't eat romaine lettuce
California wildfires to blame for haze over Philadelphia
Camp Fire smoke causing delays at SFO
Bear mom watches officers rescue her baby
Butte County Fire: Current evacuations, road closures, donation information
Show More
Cable cars reopen, Alcatraz remains closed due to air quality
Will there be acid rain in the Bay Area?
Camp Fire: Rain could hamper search for victims in Butte County
Flower vendor sues Riverside County Sheriff's Department after arrest
Here's which Thanksgiving foods will be allowed on plane
More News