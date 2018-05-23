PETS & ANIMALS

Turtles hit the track for the Zoopolis 500

EMBED </>More Videos

The Zoopolis 500, which is held at the Indianapolis Zoo, featured four racers: Ed, Danica, Scott and Helio.

The annual Zoopolis 500, known as the "Greatest Spectacle in Tortoise Racing," took place Wednesday ahead of this weekend's Indianapolis 500.

The race, which is held at the Indianapolis Zoo, featured four racers: Ed, Danica, Scott and Helio.

Ed took an early lead in the race and never looked back. He was the first to reach the coveted fruit plate.

The Zoopolis 500 is one of the Indianapolis Zoo's oldest and most popular events. The race takes place on the Wednesday before Memorial Day every year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsturtlesrace carsportszoo
PETS & ANIMALS
2nd baby bobcat rescued in San Anselmo
Florida man, 88, burns raccoon alive over eating mangoes
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Show More
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More News