Pets & Animals

Little ginger cat stares down 'scary' potato, wondering if it's a friend or foe

CADIZ, Spain (KGO) -- When you're a tiny kitten the world may feel like a big place, but for one little furball in Spain an orginary potato proved to be too much.

A new cat video shared on twitter with the caption "kitten unsure of potato" shows the little ginger cat staring down the starchy vegetable, while its owner tries to comfort the young cat of the predicament.

"What is that? It's alright," said Elle. "It's just a single potato."

Elle tells Storyful, the cat is one of the "abandoned babies" she took in this year.

Apparently the kitten came across the potato while exploring its surroundings.

"Is it scary? It's ok. You don't have to be scared of potato," said Elle in a comforting voice. But the kitten continues to meow as it tries to determine if the yellow potato is a friend or a foe.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsviral videocatsanimal newscute animalsvegetableu.s. & worldkittenspet adoption
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy threatened with arrest for missing 90 minutes of Zoom class
Our America: Living While Black
Russia, Iran have interfered with presidential election: US officials
Napa Co. residents brace for another PG&E power shutoff
Teen mom's journey to becoming one of LAUSD's chief educators
SF ghost town no more? Here's what will be different in 2 weeks
Here's what the views look like from SF's new Ferris wheel
Show More
SF resident spells out 'VOTE 2020' on marathon run
Bill Gates talks COVID-19 in Stanford conversation
MAP: Everything allowed to reopen in Bay Area
Azerbaijan Cultural Society building vandalized in Los Gatos
Napa wineries reopen indoors as county hits orange tier
More TOP STORIES News