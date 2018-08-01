ANIMAL NEWS

VIDEO: Bald eagle poses for Denver International Airport security camera

EMBED </>More Videos

Some airport employees in Denver joked that a bald eagle stopped by for a plane spotting selfie after security cameras captured the majestic bird keeping a close eye on a runway.

Video shows an eagle keeping a watchful eye over one of the country's largest airports.

The Denver International Airport's security cameras captured the bald eagle peering out over the runway watching planes land and take off.

VIDEO: Cute kangaroo in South Australia just can't figure out how a swing works

Some airport employees joked that the majestic bird had just stopped by for a selfie.

Click here for more videos and stories about animals.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbald eagleanimalsanimal newsvideo cameraselfie
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL NEWS
ABC7 helps fire evacuee reunite with horse found in Carr Fire burn area
Horse reunited with owners after evading capture in Carr Fire burn area
CHP officer rescues fawn from wildfire in Redding
Bay Area nonprofit comes to rescue of pets affected by wildfire
More animal news
PETS & ANIMALS
Colombian cartel puts out $70,000 hit on anti-narcotics dog
Humpback whales spotted happily feeding in Monterey Bay
This kangaroo just can't figure out how a swing works
Mama duck & dozens of ducklings capture the world's heart
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
ABC7 helps fire evacuee reunite with horse found in Carr Fire burn area
Santa Rosa survivors give advice to those displaced by Complex Fires
Crews making headway in Lake County's River Fire
Western Fire burning in Mendocino County forces evacuations
Family of Nia Wilson files lawsuit against BART
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
Vehicle maintenance could help prevent local fires
VIDEOS: Family, 49ers legends speak at Dwight Clark memorial
Show More
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
BEFORE AND AFTER: Redding neighborhood destroyed by Carr Fire
Consumer Catch-up: Salad and wrap recall, Southwest ditching peanuts
Cupertino Hyperloop? It could be the first in the Bay Area
San Francisco Mayor London Breed signs her first budget
More News