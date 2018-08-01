Video shows an eagle keeping a watchful eye over one of the country's largest airports.
The Denver International Airport's security cameras captured the bald eagle peering out over the runway watching planes land and take off.
Some airport employees joked that the majestic bird had just stopped by for a selfie.
