VIDEO: Bear slips and slides across snow-covered field in Montana

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Montana -- A bear in Montana found its shortcut across a snowy field was just a little more slippery than expected.The bear was trying to get across a snow-covered field in Montana's Glacier National Park.Instead of going around, the bear just slipped and slid across.Park rangers actually posted the video as a warning, to show people how not to cross snowy or icy fields.Though, it actually looks like the bear is having a pretty good time.