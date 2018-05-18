BEAR

VIDEO: Black bear makes appearance in Healdsburg neighborhood

There was a bit of a surprise in central Healdsburg early Friday morning. A black bear was seen wandering just a few blocks off the main square. (KGO)

HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KGO) --
There was a bit of a surprise in central Healdsburg early Friday morning. A black bear was seen wandering just a few blocks off the main square.

It eventually passed through the police department's parking lot.

The Healdsburg POA shared a video of the furry visitor on Facebook.

Fish and wildlife were called but they said as long as the bear was not aggressive, they were leaving it alone.

