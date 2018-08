VIDEO: Black bear makes appearance in Healdsburg neighborhood

EMBED >More News Videos Several orcas were spotted socializing off the coast of Monterey on Sunday.

There was a bit of a surprise in central Healdsburg early Friday morning. A black bear was seen wandering just a few blocks off the main square.It eventually passed through the police department's parking lot.The Healdsburg POA shared a video of the furry visitor on Facebook.Fish and wildlife were called but they said as long as the bear was not aggressive, they were leaving it alone.