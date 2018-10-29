PETS & ANIMALS

Video: Camel lunges at handler during ride at South Carolina fair

EMBED </>More Videos

WHOA THERE! A viral video on social media shows a camel at the Coastal Carolina Fair bumping into and lunging at its handler. (WSCS)

LADSON, S.C. --
A ride at the Coastal Carolina Fair, in Ladson, South Carolina, has been shut down after officials said a 10-year-old camel lunged at its handler Thursday night while two people were riding it.

A video once circulating on social media showed the camel bumping into and lunging at a handler, who fell on the ground.

Jackie Brumley, one of the people riding the camel, said the incident was scary.

"No one had a hold of the camel's lead," she told WCIV. "I was most worried about the handler. He looked terrified when the camel was attacking him."

Charles Deam, III, owner of All-American Camel Rides, said this is the first time it has happened in his 20 years of owning the business.

"No one was harmed, the handler was not harmed, and we decided we would remove the camels from the fair," Deam said. "It was a cold night and the camel bumped into the handler and the handler tripped. The customers were safe."

Deam had the camel since it was baby. He said the mammal has been working the fair for eight years.

Brumley's post, which has since been removed, read:

"It attacked the handler, biting him several times, stepping on him. Had him up against the fence. The other workers stood by doing nothing. Imagine if kids were up there."
Related Topics:
pets-animalscounty faircamelanimalanimal attacku.s. & worldSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Huge group of more than a thousand octopuses spotted off Calif. coast
Dog commits con job all in the name of McDonald's food
'Please adopt me': Dog waiting for forever home for 4 years
Meet Harriet, the singing donkey
Residents complain of too many dogs on one San Francisco street
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Couple killed in fall at Yosemite's Taft Point identified
PG&E saying no 'immediate plans' to cut power during Red Flag Warning
Person rescued after being trapped between BART train, platform in SF
Pentagon sending 5,200 troops to 'harden' border against migrant caravan
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
Warriors ordered to pay up for renovations to Oracle Arena
Husband grieving after wife dies shortly after giving birth
Attorneys for Ghost Ship fire suspects won't ask for change of venue
Show More
Police: Sisters found duct taped along New York's Hudson River
Mom charged in son's drowning death during Hurricane Florence
'I SAID BAD THINGS': Man who hurled racist insults responds
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at the California governor's race
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect appears in court
More News