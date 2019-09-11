Pets & Animals

Video: Cheetah jumps on top of open Jeep on African safari

SERENGETI, Tanzania -- Tourists from New Jersey on vacation in Tanzania got a great view of a cheetah on their safari.

In fact, it was closer than they may have wanted.

The Shimek family, of Summit, was on safari in the Serengeti when the cheetah jumped onto the roof of an open-top Jeep in their group.

"I mean, honestly, I was so scared," Jen Shimek said. "I kept saying, 'Oh my gosh, oh my gosh, please don't come near us, please don't come near us.' I'm thinking of my kids. I'm thinking, what should we actually do if it happens?"

Fortunately, the cheetah eventually ran off without incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssummitsafarianimal newsanimal
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
18 years later, America vows to 'never forget' 9/11
SFFD holds ceremonies to remember victims of 9/11 terrorist attacks
Trump admin to propose ban on flavorings used in e-cigarettes
New Zealand firefighters honor 9/11 first responders with haka
WATCH IN 60: Antonio Brown rape allegation, Brock Turner's judge coaching tennis, no fire at Salesforce tower
Crash blocks 3 WB I-580 lanes on approach to Bay Bridge
Decision reversed on swimmer disqualified over swimsuit
Show More
Fremont city leaders approve homeless navigation center behind city hall
AccuWeather Forecast: Summer is coming
Antonio Brown's former trainer accuses him of rape
Adopted! Best buds Waffles and Hemingway find forever home
Wildfires breed home insurance woes, even far from flames
More TOP STORIES News