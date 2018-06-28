VIDEO: Dog refuses to let owner leave by hanging onto pant leg

If you're heading out of town without your pets, know that they will miss you.
Video shows a dog holding onto his owner's pant leg because he didn't want him to leave their home in the Philippines.
The dog doesn't seem to mind being dragged around on the floor, as long as it stops his owner from going.
