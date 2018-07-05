SHARKS

VIDEO: Great white shark swims next to kayaker in Monterey

Shark season is upon us, and a kayaker in Monterey Bay had an encounter she won't forget.


Eddy Willis says he was out fishing for halibut on July 2, 2018 when a great white shark swam up next to his kayak.

The shark passed Willis a couple of times before swimming away.

Willis was not hurt.

He shared a video of the encounter, where he appeared to be very excited about the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"My first great white shark! Hell yeah," exclaimed Willis.

