VIDEO: Great white shark swims next to kayaker in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. (KGO) --Can you imagine?
A kayaker in Monterey says he spotted a great white shark swimming by his boat not once, but twice!
Eddy Willis says he was out fishing for halibut on July 2, 2018 when a great white shark swam up next to his kayak.
The shark passed Willis a couple of times before swimming away.
Willis was not hurt.
He shared a video of the encounter, where he appeared to be very excited about the once-in-a-lifetime experience.
"My first great white shark! Hell yeah," exclaimed Willis.
