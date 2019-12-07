dolphin

VIDEO: Jumping dolphins delight sightseers in Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. -- A pod of dolphins put on quite a show for whale watchers off Newport Beach on Tuesday.

Video captured a group of about 40 bottlenose dolphins rocketing through the water, leaping into the air and performing some amazing flips.

The people on the boat loved it and they can be heard cheering, shouting and gasping with each aerial stunt.

