NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. -- A pod of dolphins put on quite a show for whale watchers off Newport Beach on Tuesday.
RELATED: VIDEO:Hundreds of rare dolphins in 'superpod' stampede through Monterey Bay
Video captured a group of about 40 bottlenose dolphins rocketing through the water, leaping into the air and performing some amazing flips.
The people on the boat loved it and they can be heard cheering, shouting and gasping with each aerial stunt.
RELATED: VIDEO: Dolphins join surfer for amazing ride in Ventura
VIDEO: Jumping dolphins delight sightseers in Newport Beach
DOLPHIN
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News