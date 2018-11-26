VIDEO: Man bitten by shark while spearfishing in Bahamas

The survivor of a harrowing shark attack lives to tell his story - and it's all caught on camera.Will Krause was spearfishing in the Bahamas when a 7-foot-long reef shark bit his head and neck.His story went viral after he posted on Thanksgiving about his self-proclaimed brush with death, posting a photo showing the stitching running up his neck.After the attack, his shipmates pulled him into the boat and took him back to shore to get help.Krause said it was all a blur. "The only thing I really can remember at that moment under the water was the sound. The sound of the crunch of my head. Which is not a pleasant sound."Krause said he doesn't plan on getting out of the water anytime soon - unless it happens again.