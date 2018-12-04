PETS & ANIMALS

Video: Massive rat chases MTA agent out of Brooklyn station booth

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has the details.

Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN, N.Y. --
A big rat chased an MTA station agent out of her station booth in Brooklyn, and the incident was caught on camera.

The video shows the rodent running across the desks.

The agent said it happened Saturday at the Manhattan-bound L train station at Grand Street in Williamsburg.

The MTA said the safety of its employees and customers is "of utmost importance," and the agency is doing everything possible to "help ensure this doesn't happen again."
For more stories and videos related to animals, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsratsmtamust-see videoanimalanimal newsu.s. & worldanimalscaught on cameraNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' escorted into the Capitol Rotunda
Beloved turtle celebrates 50th birthday with huge party
Llamas at UC Berkeley help students cope with finals
VIDEO: Kayaker has close encounter with humpback whales near Norway
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Camp Fire victims getting a boost from special batch of beer
Man involved in high-profile Hillsborough murder case asks to leave state
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
Former VP Joe Biden says he is 'most qualified' person to be President
Accuweather Forecast: Storm arrives in Bay Area
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
PETA, animal rights activists push for end to some common phrases
Baby's ashes stolen during burglary at Texas home
Show More
State takes over Merced insurance company unable to pay Camp Fire claims
$100 million fix could ease fears about sinking SF Millennium Tower
National Day of Mourning: What you need to know
World leaders to attend national funeral for George HW Bush
US-China trade uncertainty fuels market plunge
More News