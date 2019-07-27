Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Migratory grasshoppers invade Las Vegas area

LAS VEGAS -- A migration of mild-mannered grasshoppers sweeping through the Las Vegas area is being attributed to wet weather several months ago.

Nevada state entomologist Jeff Knight told reporters on Thursday the number of adult pallid-winged grasshoppers traveling north to central Nevada is unusual but not unprecedented and they pose no danger.

Knight says the insects don't carry disease, don't bite, and probably won't damage anybody's yard before they're gone in several weeks.

EMBED More News Videos

A migration of mild-mannered grasshoppers sweeping through the Las Vegas area is being attributed to wet weather several months ago.



He says they're usually attracted to ultraviolet light sources.

Knight recalls several similar migrations in his more than 30 years at the state Department of Agriculture, including one about six or seven years ago.

This year, the Las Vegas area recorded more rain in six months than the annual average of just under 4.2 inches per year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslas vegasnevadanatureu.s. & worldinsect
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
San Francisco non-profit DevMission prepares low-income students for tech jobs
Graton Casino sends message to immigrant community: 'You are safe from ICE'
Show More
San Jose officer arrested on gun, drug charges
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Bay Area entrepreneur works to get more women into leadership roles at tech companies
Bochy makes final trip to San Diego as manager
Oakland firefighters, ATF investigate fire at building under construction
More TOP STORIES News