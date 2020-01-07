Pets & Animals

Mother spots killer whales lurking as 6-year-old daughter water skis in New Zealand: VIDEO

KUMUTOTO BAY, New Zealand -- A frightening moment was captured on video in New Zealand when a mother who was recording her 6-year-old daughter waterskiing for the first time realized the girl was not alone in the water.

In the footage, audible cheers turn into shouts of shock when the family realizes that there were killer whales below the surface.

The incident occurred in Kumutoto Bay.

Family members are heard screaming for young Stella to hold on as the boat immediately slows down and she is brought to safety.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswhalecaught on videoskiingcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students return to Dublin High for first time since deadly crash
49ers back to practice ahead of Vikings game Saturday
Sonoma Co. opens EOC for first time in response to homeless 'crisis'
24 charged with deliberately setting fires in Australia
BART board to vote on unarmed ambassador pilot program
East Bay school proposes name change to 'Michelle Obama Elementary'
SF hotels to become housing for homeless
Show More
6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico, at least 1 dead
State Senator Wiener tries to save housing bill
Stampede kills 56 at funeral for Iran general
AccuWeather forecast: Next storm arrives today
WATCH IN 60: Facebook bans deepfake videos, facial mask warning, top 100 eateries
More TOP STORIES News