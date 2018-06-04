UMDLOTI BEACH, South Africa (KGO) --We've seen incredible video of dolphins having fun with whales in Monterey Bay recently, now new drone footage out of South Africa is just as breathtaking.
If you love aquatic life, then you're going to love seeing these dolphins jump in the air and over the waves. It's a pretty big pod. Filmmaker Richard Melvill says he was out to film a timelapse of the surfers and sunrise when he captured the striking footage on May 27.
The dolphins joined in with the surfers in riding the waves on Umdloti Beach. Melvill called it a "beautiful morning" on the water.