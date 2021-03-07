Pets & Animals

Video shows firefighters rescue dog from cliff at SF's Fort Funston

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A dog had to be rescued Friday night at Fort Funston in San Francisco.

The fire department climbed down to get the Labrador that had gone off the cliff.

With ropes, one crew member was able to secure the dog and carry it to more stable ground where it could walk safely.

The dog was fine, but firefighters say this is a good reminder for people to keep their pets on a leash and to remain on the trails.

Officials say if your pet does get into danger, do not try to rescue yourself - Call 911 for help instead.

