Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Snake hitches ride on windshield of car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A hitchhiking snake gave quite the fright to occupants of a car driving in Kansas City.

Video shows the serpent slithering along outside the passenger's side window - seeming to bask in the sunshine and feel the wind on its scales as the car zipped along the road.

The driver and passenger were startled by the sight.

But as the snake moved along the side of the car and up onto the front windshield, the driver came up with a gentle way to remove the reptile.

Flicking on the car's windshield wipers was enough to get rid of the unwanted rider.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmissourifunny videosnakecaranimalscaught on cameraunbelievabledriver
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News