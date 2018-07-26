SHARKS

VIDEO: SoCal beachgoers help baby great white shark back into water

A group of men helped a baby great white shark that washed ashore at Capistrano Beach Park in Dana Point on Saturday. (KABC)

DANA POINT, Calif. --
A group of men helped a baby great white shark at Capistrano Beach Park in Dana Point on Saturday.

They removed the hook from its mouth and worked to get the animal back into the water so it could swim off.

VIDEO: Great white shark swims next to kayaker in Monterey

The shark was believed to be about 6 feet long.

Nearby San Clemente and the areas around are known to be places where groups of juvenile sharks hang out during the summer.
So far, there have not been many shark sightings this summer.
