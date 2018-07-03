Walnut Creek officials searching for family of dog who jumped into police cruiser

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) --Do you know who this is?
Walnut Creek police need your help to identify this dog after she jumped into a parked patrol car.
The officer was parked near Newell Ave. and Broadway on July 1.
Officials say the dog has painted toenails, fell asleep in the officers lap and is very well trained. She can sit, stay and lay down. She is in good health but is not microchipped.
Police would love to reunite this dog with her family.
She's currently being taken care of at Contra Costa Animal Services in Martinez. You can contact them at (925) 608-8400 if you think this dog is yours.
