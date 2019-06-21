Birthday party for 'Lord Richard' the turkey vulture in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- Happy "bird-day," Lord Richard! Walnut Creek's oldest known turkey vulture is turning 45 and you're invited to the party.
Lindsay Wildlife Experience is hosting a birthday bash for Lord Richard on Sunday, June 30.
The party includes a watermelon-topped birthday cake specially baked for Lord Richard, arts and crafts and turkey vulture games.
You can also find out how Lord Richard's keepers were surprised one day when they found an egg in the nest.
