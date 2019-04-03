Whale carcass found in Contra Costa County

High tide in Rodeo moves carcass of dead whale that washed ashore. pic.twitter.com/9psxc3umkx — Eric Thomas (@ericthomaskgo) April 3, 2019

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A dead whale has appeared in Rodeo, in the East Bay on Wednesday.It washed up in the area of Pacific Avenue and San Pablo Avenue.It's unclear what kind of whale it is or how it died, but in the San Francisco Bay, experts have seen high numbers of migrating gray whales this year.Marine Mammal Center plans to tie the whale's remains in place tonight then tow it to Angel Island Thursday for a necropsy.