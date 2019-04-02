whale watching

Whale surfaces right next to kayakers in Humboldt County

This image shows a whale surfacing right next to a group of kayakers near Trinidad in Humboldt County on March 30. (Jason Self/Kayak Trinidad via Storyful)

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Whale watching doesn't get much better than this!

A group of kayakers in Humboldt County were out on a tour when a whale surfaced within feet of their kayak.

In the video, one onlooker can be heard using (ahem) colorful language to describe the situation.

What would you do?

Kayak Trinidad shared video on the close encounter, calling it a once in a lifetime experience.

"Video by one of our guests. When we say once in a lifetime experiences seven days a week, it's not just clever marketing," posted Kayak Trinidad on its Facebook page.

