Pets & Animals

Learning more about porcupines, owls on Midday Live

WALNUT CREEK (KGO) -- Penelope is a 3-year old porcupine and Bubo is a 20-year-old great horned owl who both were live at the Lindsey Wildlife Experience. They were both brought to the ABC7 studio on Thursday so we can learn more about them and hear details about an upcoming event where you can interact with them too.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswalnut creekanimal rescueanimal
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews stop forward progress of SJ fire
Record-setting heat hits Bay Area for 2nd straight day
Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy report reveals new details
AccuWeather Forecast: More record warmth and unhealthy air
July was hottest month on Earth since records began: NOAA
Dale Earnhardt Jr. OK after plane skids off runway, catches fire
Southwest offering $99 Hawaii flights from Bay Area
Show More
Crews cap gas leak that prompted evacuations in SF
Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins seriously injures knee, sources tell ESPN
Jury enters ninth day of deliberations in Ghost Ship Trial
New graphic warning labels proposed for cigarette packaging
Anonymous donor pays off $10K in school lunch debt
More TOP STORIES News