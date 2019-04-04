Wildlife activity expected to increase around Bay Area

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- If you've noticed more wildlife activity in your area, experts say don't expect a slowdown.
Springtime means animals are waking up from winter sleep, migrating, breeding and birthing.
"It's totally normal for this time of year," Ashley Kinney told ABC7 news. "So, we're expecting to have a busy summer."
Kinney is the Hospital Manager at the Wildlife Center of Silicon Valley.
The center has already taken in more animals than this time last year.
"Roughly two to three percent, which is about 100 to 150 animals," Kinney estimates.
"We're receiving a lot of young, mainly possums and squirrels," she said. "Right now, we're also receiving tons of phone calls about orphans, and just a lot of wildlife interactions and sightings."
In San Jose, many are taking to social media to post about wild turkeys appearing in their neighborhoods. Kinney said the activity is not unusual.
"There's tons of food for them in our area," she explained. "And obviously, their populations are doing just fine since they're having more and more young each year."
Kinney said lots of rain, brings lots of animals. With the springtime warmth, she said plants are growing and the food is becoming more abundant.
"If you look at our habitat around us, we have open hills, we have ponds, and we have creeks. So, it's a really good environment for most species in the area," she said. "So, you'll see anything from bobcats to coyotes, all the way to hawks, owls, squirrels, and songbirds."
The Wildlife Center of Silicon Valley has received more than 700 animals this year.
