Pets & Animals

Wildlife activity expected to increase around Bay Area

EMBED <>More Videos

If you've noticed more wildlife activity in your area, experts say don't expect a slowdown.

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- If you've noticed more wildlife activity in your area, experts say don't expect a slowdown.

Springtime means animals are waking up from winter sleep, migrating, breeding and birthing.

"It's totally normal for this time of year," Ashley Kinney told ABC7 news. "So, we're expecting to have a busy summer."

Kinney is the Hospital Manager at the Wildlife Center of Silicon Valley.

The center has already taken in more animals than this time last year.

"Roughly two to three percent, which is about 100 to 150 animals," Kinney estimates.

"We're receiving a lot of young, mainly possums and squirrels," she said. "Right now, we're also receiving tons of phone calls about orphans, and just a lot of wildlife interactions and sightings."

In San Jose, many are taking to social media to post about wild turkeys appearing in their neighborhoods. Kinney said the activity is not unusual.

"There's tons of food for them in our area," she explained. "And obviously, their populations are doing just fine since they're having more and more young each year."

Kinney said lots of rain, brings lots of animals. With the springtime warmth, she said plants are growing and the food is becoming more abundant.

"If you look at our habitat around us, we have open hills, we have ponds, and we have creeks. So, it's a really good environment for most species in the area," she said. "So, you'll see anything from bobcats to coyotes, all the way to hawks, owls, squirrels, and songbirds."

The Wildlife Center of Silicon Valley has received more than 700 animals this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbay areawild animalsanimalsspring
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Newark man targeted 6 East Bay women for alleged kidnap, rape
EXCLUSIVE: SFPD crackdown on fugitives in city's notorious Tenderloin District
Ridesharing nibbling away at public transit ridership
More designated bike lanes coming to San Jose
Stephen Curry stars as miniature golf pro in "Holey Moley"
Mayor Breed claps back at SF residents, angry about proposed homeless Navigation Center
East Bay man arrested for assault after plans to rape coworkers uncovered
Show More
'Kiddies2Kitties' event helps socialize adoptable cats with kids through reading
SF's love-hate relationship with rideshares spawning proposal to tax Uber, Lyft rides
Patagonia refuses to customize clothes for certain tech companies
Regulating ridesharing in the Bay Area and beyond
300 new words added to online dictionary
More TOP STORIES News