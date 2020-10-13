Pets & Animals

Woman finds two-headed snake in her sunroom, helps find it a forever home

Taylorsville, N.C. (KGO) -- This is not what a woman expected to find in her home in Taylorsville, North Carolina.

A two-headed snake slithered into Jeannie Wilson's sunroom.

Wilson was cleaning up after a family game night several weeks ago.

She told Storyful, "I saw something in the corner of my eye, and I said, 'Lord that's a snake!'"

Upon further inspection, Wilson realized the baby rat snake had two heads. She named it Double Trouble and brought it to the Catawba Science Center where it could be put on display.

She also posted a video of the snake on Facebook.

Wilson said several days later, she got a message from a snake wrangler, who said he wanted to buy the snake for his son.

She returned to the science center to get the snake back, and then she delivered it to its new owner.

Wilson said helping the snake find a forever home, "just felt right."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnorth carolinawild animalsanimalsnake
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: CA health secretary reveals guidelines for Halloween
Gusty winds, heat wave to increase fire danger in Bay Area
MACK: A pandemic school story - Episode 3: Looking for school spirit
Barrett tells senators she's not Scalia, but her own judge: LIVE
Santa Clara Co. prepares to advance to orange tier of reopening
Hiker recounts nail-biting encounter with cougar
Medical examiner says woman brain dead after SJ outdoor dining crash
Show More
Apple unveils 5G-enabled iPhone 12
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
PG&E warns of possible Bay Area power shutoffs
State lawmakers review San Bruno explosion 10 years later
Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial
More TOP STORIES News