CUTE ANIMALS

World's Ugliest Dog contest winner Zsa Zsa passes away

EMBED </>More Videos

Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest (1 of 2)

The best ugly mugs at the World's Ugliest Dog contest

Zsa Zsa the bulldog won the competition, but she wasn't the only ugly pooch on display at the Sonoma-Marin Fair's annual event in Petaluma, Calif., on June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) --
A dog who became famous for her looks has died. English bulldog Zsa Zsa passed away in her sleep in Minnesota.

She was nine years old.

The American Kennel Club says the breed's lifespan is typically 8 to ten years.

RELATED: Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest

Zsa Zsa began life as an underdog...spending five years in a puppy mill before she was rescued.

She rose to be crowned the World's Ugliest Dog just last month at the Sonoma Marin Fair.

PHOTOS: World's Ugliest Dogs strut their stuff in Petaluma
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogdogscounty fairbizarrecute animalscompetitionbuzzworthydistractionPetaluma
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Sonoma-Marin Fair holds annual ugly dog contest
Martha crowned 2017 'World's Ugliest Dog' at Sonoma-Marin Fair
Ugliest Dog Contest entrant has Trump-like hairdo
CUTE ANIMALS
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Amazing video of Bay Area mountain lion, kittens in den prompts challenge to keep cubs safe
VIDEO: Adorable mountain lion cubs live, play in Sonoma
Good doggo stands up on BART to make room
Firefighters rescue tortoise trapped in hole
More cute animals
PETS & ANIMALS
2nd baby bobcat rescued in San Anselmo
Florida man, 88, burns raccoon alive over eating mangoes
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Show More
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
Spoiled Apple store robbery ends with crooks captured
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
More News