Pets & Animals

Hurricanes can make spiders more aggressive, new research shows

We don't need another reason to hate hurricane season, but it appears research is going to give us another one anyway.

According to a study published in the journal "Nature Ecology and Evolution," hurricanes can make spiders more aggressive.

SEE ALSO: Forecasters predict above-normal hurricane season, NOAA says

Researchers found that spiders that live in storm-prone areas such as the Gulf Coast and the East Coast can become far less docile after a major storm event.

MORE: Spider catches, eats bat in web outside Texas home
EMBED More News Videos

We now know what nightmares are made of: huge spiders eating bats!



The colonies aggressively pursue food and produce more egg cases. On top of that, their offspring have a better chance of surviving into early winter.

The team of researchers gathered their information by monitoring subtropical storm Alberto and hurricanes Florence and Michael during the 2018 hurricane season.

RELATED: 2019 hurricane season: This year's storm name list
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsspiderweatheru.s. & worldhurricane
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SFO plastic water bottle ban doesn't apply to larger bottles
Ghost Ship Trial: Deliberation restarts after jurors dismissed
AccuWeather Forecast: More sunshine and breezes today
Police arrest armed man who held bus hostage in Brazil
San Mateo High largest public school in country to go phone-free
Man overcomes homelessness other issues, finds purpose in new pilot program
QUICK TIP: Is cheap car insurance worth it?
Show More
Several buses, large vehicles catch fire, cause shelter in place in Santa Rosa
Steyer defends presidential run, talks climate change in SF
Arrest of burglar leads to 3 more after police in Mountain View recognizes car
Mick Jagger praises Buena Vista Cafe's iconic Irish Coffee
Police: SF condo attack suspect linked to other crimes
More TOP STORIES News