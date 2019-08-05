Pets & Animals

Yorkie bites mail carrier, stops delivery services for 3 weeks

DANVILLE, Va. -- A Virginia neighborhood had its mail service disrupted for about three weeks after a Yorkshire terrier bit a postal carrier.

The Danville Register and Bee reports that the neighborhood is one of two in Danville to have mail service disrupted recently because of dog bites. The second neighborhood had service suspended because carriers were being chased by a pit bull.

A Postal Service spokesman said action was necessary to prevent carriers from being attacked; mail carriers in Virginia were bitten by dogs 153 times in 2018 and 143 times in 2017.

Home delivery in the neighborhood with the Yorkie resumed when the dog's owner installed a curbside mailbox and put up a fence.

Residents said they received no notice of the suspension and questioned why the whole neighborhood was affected.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsvirginiadog attackdogmailman
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump addresses weekend's shootings in El Paso, Dayton
Investigation ongoing into shooting at Texas Walmart that left 20 dead
Dayton suspected shooter once kept 'hit list,' 'rape list': classmates
Lafayette developer, residents clash over Deer Hill housing project
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Cybersecurity cut for 8chan message forum used by El Paso suspect
AccuWeather Forecast: Inland and Bay cooling trend this week
Show More
RV crash blocks 3 EB I-580 lanes in Oakland
9 Dayton shooting victims identified; suspect's sister among the dead
BART begins paperless ticket program in Oakland
Bay Area residents say back-to-back shootings becoming hard to process
What we know about El Paso Walmart shooting victims
More TOP STORIES News