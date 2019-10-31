PG&E equipment blamed for grass fires in Oakley, Bethel Island

OAKLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Fire officials said on Wednesday that PG&E equipment was identified as the cause of grass fires in Oakley and Bethel Island early Sunday morning.
The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District fire chief says at around 3 a.m., a PG&E transformer cast sparks on vegetation that ignited a grass fire in Bethel Island.
Then at 5 a.m., investigations showed PG&E equipment malfunctioned and cast sparks that ignited a grass fire in Oakley.
