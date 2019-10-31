PG&E equipment blamed for grass fires in Oakley, Bethel Island

OAKLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Fire officials said on Wednesday that PG&E equipment was identified as the cause of grass fires in Oakley and Bethel Island early Sunday morning.

RELATED: Evacuation orders in Oakley lifted, Clayton still in effect

The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District fire chief says at around 3 a.m., a PG&E transformer cast sparks on vegetation that ignited a grass fire in Bethel Island.

Then at 5 a.m., investigations showed PG&E equipment malfunctioned and cast sparks that ignited a grass fire in Oakley.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oakleypg&efirewildfirepg&e public safety power shutoff
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Evacuation orders in Oakley lifted, Clayton still in effect
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E gives 'all clear' for Bay Area locations affected by outages
LIVE: CAL FIRE gives update on Kincade Fire as some evacuees return home
Kincade Fire: How to help Californians impacted by the fire
Kincade Fire Map shows evacuation, burn zones
Kincade Fire Smoke Tracker: Current Bay Area air quality levels
Power shutoff food safety: What can you keep?
Kamala Harris campaign cuts headquarters staff, moves some to Iowa
Show More
Comcast stays out even after power restored
San Mateo Co. coroner's office celebrates Halloween with spooky open house
Montclair neighborhood stores reopen after power shutoffs
Everything you need to know about 'The Little Mermaid Live!'
Stay in a haunted hotel room at the Brookdale Lodge
More TOP STORIES News