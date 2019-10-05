PG&E notifying more than 12,000 Northern California customers about possible power shutoffs

#PSPS: PG&E is actively monitoring weather conditions and began notifying 12,026 customers for a possible Public Safety Power Shutoff within the next 24 hrs due to elevated fire risks in parts of Butte, Plumas, Yuba counties https://t.co/92ha3cpXyh 1/2 pic.twitter.com/dOg7Xj9csj — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 5, 2019

#PSPS: PG&E is also monitoring weather conditions in: El Dorado, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Tehama, Yolo counties. For the most up-to-date info, incl. a link to an address look-up tool where customers can search their address for potential impacts, visit: https://t.co/92ha3cpXyh 2/2 pic.twitter.com/eKOg9yoZyL — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 5, 2019

