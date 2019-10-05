PG&E notifying more than 12,000 Northern California customers about possible power shutoffs

PG&E has begun actively notifying 12,026 customers about possible power shutoffs.

PG&E says it's because of elevated fire risks in parts of Butte, Plumas, and Yuba counties.

Also, PG&E is monitoring weather conditions in El Dorado, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Tehama, and Yolo counties.





