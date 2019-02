PG&E says its equipment may have ignited Camp Fire

Updated 20 minutes ago

In SEC filing this morning, PG&E says equipment probably started Camp Fire and reports “substantial doubt about PG&E’s ... ability to continue.” #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/KT5UETTIZ5 — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) February 28, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO -- Pacific Gas & Electric says its equipment may have ignited the 2018 Camp Fire , which killed 86 people and destroyed an entire town in Northern California.The embattled utility said Thursday it's taking a $10.5 billion charge for claims connected to the Camp Fire in its fourth-quarter earnings.The cause of the Camp Fire is still under investigation, but firefighters located the start of the fire near a tower on PG&E's Caribou-Palermo transmission line. PG&E says that transmission line lost power right before the fire and was later found to be damaged.PG&E's Interim CEO John Simon says the company recognizes that more must be done to address the increasing threat of wildfires and keep communities safe.ABC7 News I-Team Chief Investigative Reporter Dan Noyes obtained today's SEC filings . They spell out how the Camp Fire started, how PG&E equipment is probably the cause, and question the continued existence of the utility:"The company is facing extraordinary challenges relating to the 2018 Camp Fire and 2017 Northern California wildfires. Management has concluded that these circumstances raise substantial doubt about PG&E Corporation's and the Utility's ability to continue as going concerns..."The I-Team has also reached out to Governor Gavin Newsom's office for comment. Gov. Newsom is supposed to come up with a plan for PG&E soon; it was mentioned in the bankruptcy hearing on Wednesday.