PG&E says its equipment may have ignited Camp Fire

The embattled utility said Thursday it's taking a $10.5 billion charge for claims connected to the Camp Fire in its fourth-quarter earnings.
RELATED: PG&E planned in 2013 to fix power line that may have started Camp Fire
The cause of the Camp Fire is still under investigation, but firefighters located the start of the fire near a tower on PG&E's Caribou-Palermo transmission line. PG&E says that transmission line lost power right before the fire and was later found to be damaged.
PG&E's Interim CEO John Simon says the company recognizes that more must be done to address the increasing threat of wildfires and keep communities safe.
ABC7 News I-Team Chief Investigative Reporter Dan Noyes obtained today's SEC filings. They spell out how the Camp Fire started, how PG&E equipment is probably the cause, and question the continued existence of the utility:
"The company is facing extraordinary challenges relating to the 2018 Camp Fire and 2017 Northern California wildfires. Management has concluded that these circumstances raise substantial doubt about PG&E Corporation's and the Utility's ability to continue as going concerns..."
In SEC filing this morning, PG&E says equipment probably started Camp Fire and reports “substantial doubt about PG&E’s ... ability to continue.” #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/KT5UETTIZ5— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) February 28, 2019
The I-Team has also reached out to Governor Gavin Newsom's office for comment. Gov. Newsom is supposed to come up with a plan for PG&E soon; it was mentioned in the bankruptcy hearing on Wednesday.
See more stories, photos and videos on PG&E.
Take a look at for a look at more stories and videos by Dan Noyes and the ABC7 News I-Team.
ABC7 News has contributed to this report.
ABC7 News has contributed to this report.