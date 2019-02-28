I-Team

PG&E says its equipment may have ignited Camp Fire

EMBED <>More Videos

PG&E says its equipment may have ignited the 2018 Camp Fire, which killed 86 people and destroyed the town of Paradise.

Updated 20 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO -- Pacific Gas & Electric says its equipment may have ignited the 2018 Camp Fire, which killed 86 people and destroyed an entire town in Northern California.

The embattled utility said Thursday it's taking a $10.5 billion charge for claims connected to the Camp Fire in its fourth-quarter earnings.

RELATED: PG&E planned in 2013 to fix power line that may have started Camp Fire

The cause of the Camp Fire is still under investigation, but firefighters located the start of the fire near a tower on PG&E's Caribou-Palermo transmission line. PG&E says that transmission line lost power right before the fire and was later found to be damaged.

PG&E's Interim CEO John Simon says the company recognizes that more must be done to address the increasing threat of wildfires and keep communities safe.

ABC7 News I-Team Chief Investigative Reporter Dan Noyes obtained today's SEC filings. They spell out how the Camp Fire started, how PG&E equipment is probably the cause, and question the continued existence of the utility:

"The company is facing extraordinary challenges relating to the 2018 Camp Fire and 2017 Northern California wildfires. Management has concluded that these circumstances raise substantial doubt about PG&E Corporation's and the Utility's ability to continue as going concerns..."



The I-Team has also reached out to Governor Gavin Newsom's office for comment. Gov. Newsom is supposed to come up with a plan for PG&E soon; it was mentioned in the bankruptcy hearing on Wednesday.

See more stories, photos and videos on PG&E.

Take a look at for a look at more stories and videos by Dan Noyes and the ABC7 News I-Team.

ABC7 News has contributed to this report.



ABC7 News has contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
san franciscoelectricenergycamp firepg ewildfirei teamconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
PG&E planned in 2013 to fix power line that may have started Camp Fire
Doctors, experts warn of serious injuries to kids at trampoline parks
EXCLUSIVE: Adachi tried to fire medical examiner heading his death investigation
Chicago man fought rideshare 'vomit scam'
TOP STORIES
Russian River slowly receding, flooding remains at major level
Updated an hour ago
3 family members die, 17-year-old injured in I-80 crash
Updated 22 minutes ago
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Thursday
Luke Perry hospitalized after paramedics called for reported stroke patient
Updated 22 minutes ago
Accuweather Forecast: Dry today, tracking more rain
Bay Area teachers plan sickout to join striking Oakland teachers
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
PG&E planned in 2013 to fix power line that may have started Camp Fire
Latin rock band 'Maná' coming to San Jose
Updated 2 hours ago
Snowplow driver finds woman alive inside car buried in snow
Updated 26 minutes ago
Students are getting drunk off vanilla extract, school warns
Updated 2 hours ago
SF public defender Adachi remembered as a warrior for poor, minority communities
More TOP STORIES News