PG&E to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges for Camp Fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E will plead guilty to felony involuntary manslaughter charges related to the Camp Fire.

The Camp Fire was the deadliest wildfire in state history -- 85 people died in Butte County back in 2018.

PG&E was charged with 84 counts of manslaughter and one count of unlawfully causing a fire. The Wall Street Journal reports -- PG&E disclosed the charges this morning in a regulatory filing.

The utility company is currently going through bankruptcy proceedings.
