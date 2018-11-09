PG&E under scrutiny as Camp Fire rages in Butte County

PG&E is under scrutiny after Cal Fire dispatch audio and a PG&E incident report seem to indicate power lines could have played a role in the deadly Camp Fire.A PG&E incident report states that there was a problem with a transmission line in Butte County at 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, just before the blaze that would become the massive Camp Fire reportedly began.Cal Fire dispatch audio from the time the fire first began refers to "possible power lines down.""A fire doesn't start by climate change," State Sen. Jerry Hill told ABC7 News. "A fire doesn't start by wind. It starts by a spark. If PG&E caused that spark, then they should be held accountable.""Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers, employees, contractors and the communities we serve. The cause of the Camp Fire has not yet been determined," PG&E Spokesperson Mayra Tostado said in a statement."PG&E has provided an initial electric incident report to the Safety and Enforcement Division of the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). The information provided in this report is preliminary and PG&E will fully cooperate with any investigations."