PG&E begins rotating outages after Stage 3 emergency declared due to power demand

The California Independent System Operator said strain on the system prompted the Stage 3 emergency.
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rotating outages were underway Friday evening after a Stage 3 emergency went into effect due to higher demand for power.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has been directed by the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) to turn off power to approximately 200,000 to 250,000 customers at a time.



The power will be turned off in rotating blocks until about 11 p.m. Power could be out for about one hour for each block.

PG&E is urging residents to conserve power until 11 p.m.

"The ISO is working closely with utilities and neighboring power systems to manage the strain on the grid to limit any potential power disruptions,'' according to a news release from Cal-ISO.

Cal-ISO said the previously-issued Flex Alert has been extended to 10 p.m., asking residents to conserve electricity.

Residents were urged to set their air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, turn off unnecessary lights, and avoid using major appliances between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday.

On Twitter, Cal-ISO warned "If system conditions don't improve, the ISO will call a Stage 3 with rotating power outages."

The Bay Area heat wave is expected to last through the weekend.

The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for parts of the Bay Area that took effect Friday at 11 a.m. and will end at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

