PG&E begins rotating outages after Stage 3 emergency declared due to power demand

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has been directed by the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) to turn off power to approximately 200,000 to 250,000 customers at a time.
Given Strain on Power Grid During Excessive Heat, PG&E Begins Rotating Power Outages at Direction of State Grid Operator- Outages Expected to Affect Approximately 200-250k Customers in Rotations of About One Hour Each - PG&E Is Not Calling A PSPS https://t.co/T6zB9U4pX2 pic.twitter.com/1JCCo5dO7f— PG&E (@PGE4Me) August 15, 2020
The power will be turned off in rotating blocks until about 11 p.m. Power could be out for about one hour for each block.
PG&E is urging residents to conserve power until 11 p.m.
RELATED: Power outages across the Bay Area affecting thousands of customers
"The ISO is working closely with utilities and neighboring power systems to manage the strain on the grid to limit any potential power disruptions,'' according to a news release from Cal-ISO.
Cal-ISO said the previously-issued Flex Alert has been extended to 10 p.m., asking residents to conserve electricity.
VIDEO: What is a Flex Alert?
Residents were urged to set their air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, turn off unnecessary lights, and avoid using major appliances between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday.
On Twitter, Cal-ISO warned "If system conditions don't improve, the ISO will call a Stage 3 with rotating power outages."
The Bay Area heat wave is expected to last through the weekend.
The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for parts of the Bay Area that took effect Friday at 11 a.m. and will end at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
VIDEO: Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What's the difference and what are the symptoms?