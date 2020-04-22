PG&E

PG&E CEO announces plans to retire in June, interim CEO named

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E announced the company's CEO will retire at the end of June.

Bill Johnson has not been leading the company for long, he was named the CEO in April of last year.

Johnson says he wanted to lead PG&E through the bankruptcy process. PG&E has named Bill Smith as the interim CEO. He joined the Board of Directors last year.

PG&E has been in hot water for recent wildfires. The company pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges for wildfires in 20-18. It filed for bankruptcy last year.
